The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 142,271 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 134,187 shares.The stock last traded at $19.88 and had previously closed at $20.41.

The India Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The India Fund

The India Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 63,497 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

