The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 142,271 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 134,187 shares.The stock last traded at $19.88 and had previously closed at $20.41.
The India Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46.
The India Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The India Fund
The India Fund Company Profile
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
