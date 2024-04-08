Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys 169 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,229,000 after buying an additional 1,994,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,392,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,954,000 after purchasing an additional 508,205 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,062,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,622,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,067,493,000 after purchasing an additional 285,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,420,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,348. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.91. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $110.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

