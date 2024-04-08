Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 752 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $718,554,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $477.63. 2,508,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,296,533. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $466.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

