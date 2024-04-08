Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) CFO Sells $9,675,902.40 in Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) CFO Stuart B. Rosenstein sold 782,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $9,675,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 492,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,089,314.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Townsquare Media Price Performance

Shares of Townsquare Media stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.00. 57,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,837. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $216.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.78 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a positive return on equity of 55.40%. Research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. This is a positive change from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 28,217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 24,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 294,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSQ. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Noble Financial lifted their target price on Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

