Insider Selling: Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) EVP Sells 31,048 Shares of Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) EVP Claire Marie Yenicay sold 31,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $383,753.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,760.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

TSQ stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.00. 57,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,837. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a positive return on equity of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is currently -28.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth $40,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 294,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSQ shares. Noble Financial boosted their price target on Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

