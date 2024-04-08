Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Peter Duffy Purchases 70 Shares

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Duffy acquired 70 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £151.90 ($190.69).

Peter Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Peter Duffy sold 14,327 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.76), for a total transaction of £31,519.40 ($39,567.41).

On Wednesday, March 6th, Peter Duffy purchased 62 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($186.79).

On Tuesday, February 6th, Peter Duffy bought 61 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £151.28 ($189.91).

Shares of LON:MONY traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 222.20 ($2.79). 481,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 239.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 255.40. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 214 ($2.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 288.80 ($3.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,686.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a GBX 8.90 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9,230.77%.

MONY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 305 ($3.83) to GBX 295 ($3.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 290 ($3.64) to GBX 295 ($3.70) in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

