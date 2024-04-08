Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 0.6% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $57.77. 518,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,826. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

