Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Shares Purchased by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 219.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,675 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2,344.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFLV traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.79. The company had a trading volume of 46,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,685. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $30.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.57.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

