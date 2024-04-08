Moseley Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.1% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.92. 426,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.51. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.11.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

