Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 125,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,424,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,286,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after purchasing an additional 145,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,192,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536,120. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0913 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

