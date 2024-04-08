W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley accounts for 0.7% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.23. 70,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.