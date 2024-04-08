Relay Token (RELAY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.17 Billion

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. Relay Token has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $64.21 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Relay Token

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,823,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

