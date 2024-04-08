Traders Buy High Volume of KULR Technology Group Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 3,067 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 269% compared to the typical volume of 832 call options.

Insider Transactions at KULR Technology Group

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Ray Knowles sold 361,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.29, for a total value of 104,788.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,268,027 shares in the company, valued at 4,137,727.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KULR Technology Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KULR Technology Group Stock Up 18.2 %

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group stock traded up 0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,982,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,422,438. KULR Technology Group has a 52 week low of 0.10 and a 52 week high of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $88.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.06.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

