Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,143 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.51. 1,361,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,762,355. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average of $82.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

