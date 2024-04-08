Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $243.12. The company had a trading volume of 86,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,256. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.84 and a 200-day moving average of $238.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $194.77 and a twelve month high of $256.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,693.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $516,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,180 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.