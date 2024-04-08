Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 157.9% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,633,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,125 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 64,154.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,994 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,730,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 980,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after acquiring an additional 703,171 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,554,000.

DFSV stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 70,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,362. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

