FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Grows Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises approximately 1.0% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after acquiring an additional 528,070 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 7,752.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,803,000 after acquiring an additional 477,235 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 12,606.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 463,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,320,000 after acquiring an additional 460,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.25. The company had a trading volume of 236,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $153.43. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.43 and a 200-day moving average of $124.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWK. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

