FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,755,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,375,482. The stock has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

