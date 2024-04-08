FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Raises Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,824,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,329,000 after buying an additional 282,248 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Fortive by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,092,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,902,000 after buying an additional 181,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fortive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,569,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,564,000 after buying an additional 206,501 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Fortive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,595,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,760,000 after buying an additional 47,149 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $84.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,808. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.49. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

