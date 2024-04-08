FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Trims Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.08.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.0 %

RSG traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.47. The stock had a trading volume of 257,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,078. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.81 and a twelve month high of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.08.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

