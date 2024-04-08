CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.92 and last traded at $63.60. 306,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,891,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 1.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

