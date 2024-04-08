Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,538 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $37.24. 172,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,607. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $37.30.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

