Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Down 0.3%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.42 and last traded at $59.70. Approximately 2,428,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 19,738,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Europe increased their price target on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Walmart Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,559,298.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,274,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,855,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $712,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 780,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,393,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,559,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,274,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,855,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,032,265 shares of company stock worth $1,696,559,224 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

