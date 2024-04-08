Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.96 and last traded at $51.21. 36,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,154,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHVN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Biohaven from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.40). On average, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

