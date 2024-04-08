Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $83.14 and last traded at $83.30. Approximately 1,808,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 7,380,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Get Vertiv alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average is $52.94.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 22.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 218,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,814,000 after acquiring an additional 179,011 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $653,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.