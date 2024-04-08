Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 1.9%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $902.00 and last traded at $929.56. 1,964,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,396,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $948.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $865.23.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $898.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,864,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at about $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 26.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

