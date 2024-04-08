Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $471.60 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $471.60 million and $33.74 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00014761 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001562 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00016717 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,528.86 or 1.00178062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011108 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.71 or 0.00132643 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,647,764,144.420092 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04473258 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $21,717,056.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

