Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.33 and last traded at $30.59. 69,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,235,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $114,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 304,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,547.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $147,032.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,525,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Levine sold 3,027 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $114,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 304,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,547.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,030 shares of company stock valued at $462,277 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Immunovant by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Immunovant by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Immunovant by 2,558.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

