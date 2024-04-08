NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) were down 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.79. Approximately 28,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 234,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NAMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66.

In related news, Director Louis G. Lange bought 5,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,878 shares in the company, valued at $472,682. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 190,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,095,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis G. Lange purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,878 shares in the company, valued at $472,682. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 38.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 12.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 987.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

