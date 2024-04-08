Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Stock Price Down 2.9%

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 332,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 491,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Real Brokerage

Real Brokerage Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.07 million, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 105.23% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $181.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAX. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 100,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

About Real Brokerage

(Get Free Report)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.