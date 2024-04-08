dForce USD Price Tops $0.97 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $30.45 million and $841.55 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001355 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,326,623 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99211351 USD and is up 8.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $7.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

