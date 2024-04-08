Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.9% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $26,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,946 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 180,667 shares of company stock worth $116,186,189 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LLY stock traded down $5.49 on Monday, hitting $778.72. The stock had a trading volume of 449,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $750.88 and its 200-day moving average is $646.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $363.04 and a 52-week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

