Covenant (COVN) Price Tops $0.0348 on Exchanges

Covenant (COVN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. In the last week, Covenant has traded 43.2% higher against the dollar. Covenant has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $7,674.84 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Covenant

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.game. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Buying and Selling Covenant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

