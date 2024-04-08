Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 448 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after purchasing an additional 794,832 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,866,684,000 after acquiring an additional 93,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,280,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,712,789,000 after acquiring an additional 179,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,310 shares of company stock worth $32,840,567. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,255.18.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,339.14. The company had a trading volume of 418,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,289.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1,088.71. The firm has a market cap of $620.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

