Qtum Reaches Market Capitalization of $523.80 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $523.80 million and $166.69 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $5.00 or 0.00006960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,632.94 or 0.05056535 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00069161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00024778 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00016149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00015748 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00003874 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

