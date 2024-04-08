Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Purchased by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises 8.2% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $17,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 537,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after acquiring an additional 147,895 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,810,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,998,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,297,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,013,000 after buying an additional 183,103 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.56. 99,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,508. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

