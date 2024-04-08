Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Sony Group were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE SONY traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.98. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.62 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

