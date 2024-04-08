87,033 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 87,033 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. AT&T comprises 1.5% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after acquiring an additional 383,015 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 202,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,918,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,104,875. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41. The company has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on T. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

