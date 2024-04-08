Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.64. 307,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,434. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

