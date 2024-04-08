BSW Wealth Partners Lowers Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Loop Capital cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stephens raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $913.89.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE GWW traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,017.02. The stock had a trading volume of 36,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,717. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $972.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $848.46. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $625.97 and a 1 year high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.26 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

