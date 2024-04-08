BSW Wealth Partners Purchases Shares of 32,960 Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. BSW Wealth Partners owned about 0.39% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUEM. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,057,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,346,000 after buying an additional 300,444 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,296,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 703,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,437,000 after purchasing an additional 115,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NUEM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,373 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.53. The company has a market cap of $234.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

