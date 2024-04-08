BSW Wealth Partners Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

BSW Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,481,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,802,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,560.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after buying an additional 260,670 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 917.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,350,000 after acquiring an additional 199,339 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $1.50 on Monday, hitting $255.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,906. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.72 and its 200 day moving average is $231.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

