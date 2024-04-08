BSW Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 21,693 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 396,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,562,000 after buying an additional 36,874 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 57,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.58. 437,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,594. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

