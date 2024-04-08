BSW Wealth Partners Purchases 211 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after buying an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,286,000 after purchasing an additional 95,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.76. 174,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,630. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.