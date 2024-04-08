Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $34.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLW. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,543. Corning has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 5.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $1,199,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Corning by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 40,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Corning by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,199,000 after buying an additional 490,638 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

