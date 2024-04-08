iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.2% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.06. 2,917,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,951,634. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.38.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.