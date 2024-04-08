Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Airbnb by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Airbnb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Airbnb by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,742,000 after purchasing an additional 273,191 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Airbnb by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,335,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 553,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,866,313.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $5,335,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 553,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,866,313.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,769 shares of company stock worth $98,576,993 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.17.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.80. The company had a trading volume of 859,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,393. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.16 and its 200 day moving average is $140.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

