SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.8% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 192,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.58. 20,956,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,517,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

