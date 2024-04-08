BSW Wealth Partners Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,114,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,360,791. The stock has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.54.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

