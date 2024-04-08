Moseley Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in PayPal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock traded up $1.40 on Monday, reaching $66.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,829,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,418,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

